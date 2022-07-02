Albania in talks with NATO to build naval base

Albania is in talks with NATO to build a naval base at Porto Romano, a port under construction on its Adriatic coast, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Friday, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Rama told a news conference that Porto Romano, situated close to the coastal town of Durres and intended as the country's biggest port, would have a commercial section as well as a military naval base.

The military base would be built and co-financed by NATO and Albania, he said.

Back in May, Rama said his government was also offering NATO its Pashaliman naval base some 200 km south of the Albanian capital Tirana.

NATO is already reconstructing Kucova Air Base, some 80 km south of Tirana, that will be used by the alliance.