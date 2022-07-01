Erdogan says military operation in Syria could start at any moment

Ankara’s new military operation in northern Syria could begin at any moment, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I always say that we can start [the operation] at any moment at night. We should not worry and rush, especially since we are working in the area. I hope we will start the operation when the hour comes," Erdogan told reporters after returning from the NATO summit in Madrid.

Turkish authorities have previously reported that the Turkish Armed Forces are fully prepared for a cross-border operation. According to Erdogan, the main purpose of the planned operation in Syria is to expand the 30-kilometer security zone created in October 2019 after Operation Peace Spring.