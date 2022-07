July 1, 2022 14:46

Ukraine introduces entry visas for Russians

Ukraine has introduced visas for Russians starting from July 1. In the wake of Kiev’s severing of diplomatic relations and closure of the Ukrainian embassy and consulates in Russia those Russians who wish to get to the neighboring country will have to apply for visas at the centers of an external service provider of VFS Global in eight cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don and Samara, Tass informs.