On July 11-13 of the current year, the best kickboxing athletes of the Stepanakert Children's and Youth Sports School will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan.

July 1, 2022, 13:22 Artsakh athletes will participate in the international championship to be held in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JULY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Representatives of 5 countries will participate in the championship.

The head coach of the Artsakh Kickboxing Federation Armen Ghahramanyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, athletes who showed the best results in the open kickboxing championship organized recently by the Stepanakert Children's and Youth Sports School will participate in the championship planned in Yerevan.

Assessing the results, the head coach praised the preparation and potential of the Artsakh athletes, hoping that they will occupy honorable positions in the upcoming tournament.