NATO to create one billion euro innovation fund

NATO will create a one billion euro innovation fund to promote technological research that will benefit the military. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Tass informs.

July 1, 2022

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the alliance, the multinational fund aims to bring together governments, the private sector and academia to strengthen NATO's technological superiority.

The United States has relied on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for decades to invest in breakthrough technologies that could benefit national security.