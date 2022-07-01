As of now, no work is being carried out to evacuate residents of Berdzor and other communities.

July 1, 2022, 09:54 The residents of Aghavno will be displaced to Hin Shen and Mets Shen. Artsakh Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said during the public-professional discussion on the topic of 'Current challenges of Artsakh. Handing over Berdzor, a new war?".



He mentioned that he contacted the representatives of those communities the day before and there is no information related to their displacement.



“First of all, the authorities of Artsakh should take care of their citizens and their fate,” he stressed.

According to Stepanyan, the residents of both Berdzor and Aghavno enjoy the same privileges that are set for displaced persons.



I have some information that, if it comes to that, the residents of Aghavno will be displaced to Hin Shen and Mets Shen and the same programs will be implemented for the residents of Berdzor as for the other displaced persons.

It is possible that they will be provided with apartments in Armenia. At the moment, there are many questions," Gegham Stepanyan said.