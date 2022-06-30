The list of groups eligible free medical care guaranteed by the state and eligible for free medicine on preferential terms has been expanded since last year.
More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance
The Head of State emphasized that the Government continues the policy aimed at creating a high-quality, accessible, efficient, transparent healthcare system. State funding for healthcare in 2021 amounted to more than 12.5 billion drams, which is about 60% more as compared to 2020 (7.8 billion drams). During the reporting period, financial assistance in the amount of 91.5 million drams was provided to 183 citizens who were wounded during the 2020 Artsakh War and received health care services on an outpatient basis.
The Women's Health and Fertility Promotion program also has been continued.
Highlighting the importance of the program, President Harutyunyan noted that already satisfactory results had been registered.