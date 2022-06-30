Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance

The list of groups eligible free medical care guaranteed by the state and eligible for free medicine on preferential terms has been expanded since last year.

More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance

More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan stated during the National Assembly sitting, presenting the course and results of the 2021 program implementation of the Artsakh Republic President, as well as the action plan for 2022.

The Head of State emphasized that the Government continues the policy aimed at creating a high-quality, accessible, efficient, transparent healthcare system.  State funding for healthcare in 2021 amounted to more than 12.5 billion drams, which is about 60% more as compared to 2020 (7.8 billion drams). During the reporting period, financial assistance in the amount of 91.5 million drams was provided to 183 citizens who were wounded during the 2020 Artsakh War  and received health care services on an outpatient basis.

The Women's Health and Fertility Promotion program also has been continued.

Highlighting the importance of the program, President Harutyunyan noted that already satisfactory results had been registered.

     

Politics

President Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly

On June 30, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly sitting, presenting the course and results of the 2021 program implementation of the Artsakh Republic President, as well as the action plan for 2022,the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia. Armenian FM welcomes the decision

Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia․

Next meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to take place on July 1

The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the settlement...

Congressmen Menendez, Schiff alarmed that Biden again approves U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and House Permanent Select Committee...

Armenian, Greek FMs sign Memorandum of Understanding

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in...

Prospects for settlement of Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict discussed during Artsakh FM’s working visit in Russia

On May 21-27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was on a working visit...

Armenian FM's visit to Greece begins

The working visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Greece has begun, the Armenian Foreign...

Economy

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

All news from section

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

Society

More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance

The list of groups eligible free medical care guaranteed by the state and eligible for free medicine on preferential terms has been expanded since last year.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan received members of the “In support of Artsakh” Initiative

On June 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "In Support...

The President of the Republic received President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia Krikor Youmshajekian

On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Armenian Missionary...

Artsakh people pays tribute to Motherland Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters

On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters for the Homeland, a...

5 new cases of high treason exposed in Artsakh

The Artsakh National Security Service has exposed five new cases of high treason.

A literary-musical event organized in Norshen as part of the "Voice of Living" project

On June 27, the participants of the "Voice of Living" literary and cultural days organized in Artsakh,...

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the...

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire—from various caliber firearms—in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.

All news from section

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

More than 180 people wounded due to the 2020 Artsakh War received financial assistance
President Harutyunyan delivered an annual report in the National Assembly
Ukraine cuts ties with Syria after it recognizes Donetsk, Luhansk as independent
US to send 5,000 more troops to Romania
We will continue fighting for Aghavno village. President Harutyunyan
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

All news from section

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The literary-cultural project entitled "The Voice of Living" launched in Artsakh

All news from section

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

Sport

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

All news from section

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

All news from section

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

US to send 5,000 more troops to Romania

All news from section

Ukraine cuts ties with Syria after it recognizes Donetsk, Luhansk as independent

Stoltenberg discusses with Georgian PM political and practical support

Russian diplomat accuses UK Defense Secretary of slander

Most Read

month

week

day

Search