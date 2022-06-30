US to send 5,000 more troops to Romania

The US will send an additional 5,000 troops to Romania. This was stated by US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit in Madrid, Universul.net reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the publication, Biden explained that such a move is connected with the strengthening of NATO's defense against the threat to Russia.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis was reported to have welcomed the move.

Biden also noted that the rotation of the US military in the Baltic countries will be increased, and the US will create a permanent headquarters for the 5th Army Corps in Poland.