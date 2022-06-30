On June 30, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan stated in the Artsakh National Assembly that in case of a new road route along the Lachin corridor, "we must leave Berdzor, and in connection with Aghavno we will continue our negotiations, our struggle."

June 30, 2022, 14:50 We will continue fighting for Aghavno village. President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The issue of the Aghavno settlement has not been discussed yet; we are negotiating. It is not about Berdzor, as according to the corresponding point of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, we are obligated to leave Berdzor. We have things to do in connection with Aghavno, the negotiations in that regard are continuing, we have not told anyone to 'get out of Berdzor,'" said Arayik Harutyunyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan noted that they had had several proposals related to that route—and both from Azerbaijan and Russia.

"All the proposals were rejected. We have chosen, in our opinion, the best option. There are secrets that I do not want to voice here. Why did we choose that option? Based on our future security concern.

After finishing the road, we will have the opportunity to say our opinion. Does it qualitatively correspond to the conditions we want? Will it be safe? And, in my opinion, it will be much safer," Harutyunyan said.