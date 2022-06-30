Stoltenberg discusses with Georgian PM political and practical support

NATO and Georgia agreed to step up political and practical support for partners threatened by Russian aggression, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference, Georgian First Channel reports, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: NATO Secretary General spoke about the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

He noted that they discussed how to strengthen our practical, political partnership and support for Georgia.

The sides plan to provide additional staff to the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia. Then they have other elements, such as the Learning and Assessment Center in Tbilisi, other elements that can strengthen our partnership with Georgia, he said.