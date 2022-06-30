Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia. Armenian FM welcomes the decision

Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia․
The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the settlement...
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and House Permanent Select Committee...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in...
On May 21-27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was on a working visit...
The working visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Greece has begun, the Armenian Foreign...
On June 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the regular 31st sitting of...
This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
On June 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "In Support of Artsakh" Public Initiative, the Presidential Office stated.
On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Armenian Missionary...
On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters for the Homeland, a...
The Artsakh National Security Service has exposed five new cases of high treason.
On June 27, the participants of the "Voice of Living" literary and cultural days organized in Artsakh,...
The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the...
The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have set the means to establish a...
The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire—from various caliber firearms—in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.
At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...
After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...
On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
