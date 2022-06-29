President Harutyunyan received members of the “In support of Artsakh” Initiative

On June 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "In Support of Artsakh" Public Initiative, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Security-related, as well as internal and foreign political challenges the country faces in the post-war period, along with steps towards overcoming them were on the discussion agenda.



In his remarks, the Head of the State highlighted the consistent work of the Initiative, noting that in the current complex geopolitical and regional processes, it is extremely important to unite the potential of various social and political circles for the sake of Artsakh and the Motherland.



During the meeting President Harutyunyan answered the questions of the attendees, listened to their suggestions.