On June 29, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "In Support of Artsakh" Public Initiative, the Presidential Office stated.
President Harutyunyan received members of the “In support of Artsakh” Initiative
In his remarks, the Head of the State highlighted the consistent work of the Initiative, noting that in the current complex geopolitical and regional processes, it is extremely important to unite the potential of various social and political circles for the sake of Artsakh and the Motherland.
During the meeting President Harutyunyan answered the questions of the attendees, listened to their suggestions.