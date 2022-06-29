Kherson region begins preparations for referendum on accession to Russia

Authorities in the Kherson region have begun preparations for a referendum on accession to Russia, Deputy Head of the Regional Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are indeed making preparations for a referendum, and we will hold it. Surprisingly, the Kherson region will make a decision to join Russia and it will become a full-fledged constituent entity," he said in a video posted on Telegram.

The Kherson region is located in southern Ukraine and borders Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The regional authorities later announced plans to join Russia.