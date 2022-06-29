Artsakhpress

Society

Artsakh people pays tribute to Motherland Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters

On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters for the Homeland, a commemorative event was organized at the Stepanakert City Memorial.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan, other officials, relatives of the missing, comrades-in-arms and servicemen visited the Stepanakert Military Pantheon, and laid flowers to the tombs of the servicemen who fell for the defense of the homeland.

290115192_453492976123721_7010635954699940846_n.jpg (1.81 MB)Norayr Mkrtchyan, Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, said in his speech that war is inevitable in the lives of peoples, as a result of which there have always been missing persons, which is a tragedy not only for missing persons, but also for their families.

290845692_451759713456250_3296620952706232048_n.jpg (529 KB)"It should be noted with regret that the list of missing persons due to the First Artsakh War in 1992-1994  has been added by 33 servicemen who went missing during the 44-day war,” said Mkrtchyan.

 290067271_1403739963471397_3779996109544196606_n.jpg (897 KB)290112295_3291162907875406_5521194811251434400_n.jpg (1.94 MB)


     

Politics

Next meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to take place on July 1

The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the settlement process will take place on July 1 in Vienna, the press service of the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

Congressmen Menendez, Schiff alarmed that Biden again approves U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and House Permanent Select Committee...

Armenian, Greek FMs sign Memorandum of Understanding

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in...

Prospects for settlement of Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict discussed during Artsakh FM’s working visit in Russia

On May 21-27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was on a working visit...

Armenian FM's visit to Greece begins

The working visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Greece has begun, the Armenian Foreign...

President Harutyunyan took part in the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the “Hayastan” All- Armenian Fund

On June 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the regular 31st sitting of...

President Biden again waives Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan

Despite ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, President Joe Biden has, yet again,...

Economy

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

Society

The President of the Republic received President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia Krikor Youmshajekian

On June 29, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received President of the Armenian Missionary Association of Australia Krikor Youmshajekian.

5 new cases of high treason exposed in Artsakh

The Artsakh National Security Service has exposed five new cases of high treason.

A literary-musical event organized in Norshen as part of the "Voice of Living" project

On June 27, the participants of the "Voice of Living" literary and cultural days organized in Artsakh,...

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the...

Joint humanitarian demining unit to be created in CIS – Russian Defense Minister

The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have set the means to establish a...

Baghdad-Yerevan flights launched

FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad - Yerevan – Baghdad, the “Armenia” International...

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire—from various caliber firearms—in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Culture

The literary-cultural project entitled "The Voice of Living" launched in Artsakh

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

Sport

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Kherson region begins preparations for referendum on accession to Russia

UN appeals for $110 million for Afghanistan quake victims

Erdogan, Macron meet in Madrid

US Treasury imposes ban on Russian gold imports

