On the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters for the Homeland, a commemorative event was organized at the Stepanakert City Memorial.

June 29, 2022, 12:32 Artsakh people pays tribute to Motherland Martyrs and Missing Freedom Fighters

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan, other officials, relatives of the missing, comrades-in-arms and servicemen visited the Stepanakert Military Pantheon, and laid flowers to the tombs of the servicemen who fell for the defense of the homeland.

Norayr Mkrtchyan, Deputy Commander of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, said in his speech that war is inevitable in the lives of peoples, as a result of which there have always been missing persons, which is a tragedy not only for missing persons, but also for their families.

"It should be noted with regret that the list of missing persons due to the First Artsakh War in 1992-1994 has been added by 33 servicemen who went missing during the 44-day war,” said Mkrtchyan.