The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 28-29 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire—from various caliber firearms—in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality.

June 29, 2022, 10:15 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.