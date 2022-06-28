Artsakhpress

British PM says no war between Russia and UK, but threats should be adressed

Russia-UK relations are unlikely to reach the point of direct hostilities, but it is necessary to respond to the alleged threat emanating from Russia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with British reporters, broadcast by the Sky News TV channel on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "I don't think it will come to that and clearly we’re working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine," Johnson said when asked if the kingdom was preparing for war with Russia.

At the same time, he said, the United Kingdom must increase defense spending when threats change.


     

Politics

Next meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to take place on July 1

The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the settlement process will take place on July 1 in Vienna, the press service of the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

Congressmen Menendez, Schiff alarmed that Biden again approves U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and House Permanent Select Committee...

Armenian, Greek FMs sign Memorandum of Understanding

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in...

Prospects for settlement of Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict discussed during Artsakh FM’s working visit in Russia

On May 21-27, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan was on a working visit...

Armenian FM's visit to Greece begins

The working visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Greece has begun, the Armenian Foreign...

President Harutyunyan took part in the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the “Hayastan” All- Armenian Fund

On June 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the regular 31st sitting of...

President Biden again waives Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan

Despite ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, President Joe Biden has, yet again,...

Economy

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

Society

A literary-musical event organized in Norshen as part of the "Voice of Living" project

On June 27, the participants of the "Voice of Living" literary and cultural days organized in Artsakh, on the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union visited the border community of Norshen, Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the...

Joint humanitarian demining unit to be created in CIS – Russian Defense Minister

The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have set the means to establish a...

Baghdad-Yerevan flights launched

FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad - Yerevan – Baghdad, the “Armenia” International...

World Health Network declares monkeypox a pandemic

The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic.

Russia-based doctor performs surgeries in Stepankert

Konstantin Toniyan, Head of Gynecology Department at the Volinsky N1 Clinical Hospital in Moscow, an...

A new district being built in Stepanakert

A new district consisting of 15 multi-apartment buildings is being built in the Ajapnyak district of...

Military

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had an accident with civilian car, in still unknown circumstances, after the end of the day service and during rest, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

The literary-cultural project entitled "The Voice of Living" launched in Artsakh

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

Sport

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

China urges NATO to give up attempts at destabilizing Asia — Foreign Ministry

Hostilities to end if Kiev orders nationalists to lay down weapons — Kremlin spokesman

Russia sanctions 25 US nationals, including Biden’s family members

