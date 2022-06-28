British PM says no war between Russia and UK, but threats should be adressed

Russia-UK relations are unlikely to reach the point of direct hostilities, but it is necessary to respond to the alleged threat emanating from Russia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview with British reporters, broadcast by the Sky News TV channel on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I don't think it will come to that and clearly we’re working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine," Johnson said when asked if the kingdom was preparing for war with Russia.

At the same time, he said, the United Kingdom must increase defense spending when threats change.