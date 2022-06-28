Moscow has imposed retaliatory sanctions on 25 US nationals, including President Joe Biden’s family members, for their Russophobic line, TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

June 28, 2022, 16:41 Russia sanctions 25 US nationals, including Biden’s family members

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Russia "has put 25 US nationals on a black list in response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian politicians and public figures from among senators responsible for developing Russophobic policies, members of the so-called McFall-Yermak group that has been designing recommendations on anti-Russian restrictions, including President Joe Biden’s family members," the statement reads

Biden’s wife Jill and his daughter Ashley, as well as Stanford University professor Francis Fukuyama, a prominent political analyst, are on the list.

The complete list of US citizens permanently banned from entering Russia is available on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.