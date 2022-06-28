More than 3,400 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as of last Wednesday, with a majority of them from Europe, the agency said in an update on Monday.

June 28, 2022, 14:33 Monkeypox cases rise to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: WHO said that since June 17, 1,310 new cases were reported to the agency, with eight new countries reporting monkeypox cases, Reuters reported.

Monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency, WHO ruled last week, although WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply concerned about the outbreak.