Turkish company intends to transfer three Bayraktar drones to Ukraine

The Turkish company Baykar Makina announced that it intends to donate three Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine free of charge.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Businessmen and ordinary people have contributed funds - small and large - to achieve this goal over the course of several days. Baykar will not accept payment for TB2 and will send three UAVs to the Ukrainian front free of charge, the company said on Twitter, news.am informs.

Last week, the head of the defense industry department of the Turkish presidential administration, Ismail Demir, said that the country is more cautious about supplying weapons to Ukraine.

When asked if Turkey continues to supply Ukraine with weapons, in particular Bayraktar TB-2 drones, Demir said that something is happening. Ukrainian and Turkish officials declined to comment on further shipments of Bayraktar TB-2 drones.