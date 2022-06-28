Next meeting of special envoys of Armenia and Turkey to take place on July 1

The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the settlement process will take place on July 1 in Vienna, the press service of the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The last meeting of the special envoys took place on May 3. They reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process. They reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.