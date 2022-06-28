A literary-musical event organized in Norshen as part of the

On June 27, the participants of the "Voice of Living" literary and cultural days organized in Artsakh, on the initiative of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union visited the border community of Norshen, Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the director of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union Hermine Avagyan, informed that events envisaged by the program are organized not only in the capital but also in the regions.

“We will have multi-content days-literary competitions, meetings, exhibitions, discussions, concerts. The events are open to everyone," said H. Avagyan.

The guests visited the Leonid Hurunts Secondary School in Norshen, where the students organized a literary-musical event. At the end of the event, Armen Avanesyan, a literary critic and editor-in-chief of Armav Publishing House in Yerevan, donated books to the school.

“This project entitled “The Voice of Living" means that our voice must be accessible without a microphone. I address our powerful generation by saying that if they want to make our voice heard, it must first be meaningful. Our future is in the hands of educated children. I understand that it is difficult to live on the border, but here I see strong eyes, due to which I begin to believe in a bright future," said A. Avanesyan.