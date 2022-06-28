Continued arms supplies from US to Ukraine increase threat of further escalation

Continued weapons deliveries from Washington to Kiev only tighten the conflict spiral and heighten the threat of the further aggravation with unpredictable consequences, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The reckless and unanswered flooding of Ukraine with arms only tightens the conflict spiral and increases the threat of the further escalation with unpredictable consequences," the Russian Embassy’s Telegram channel quoted him as saying. "However, Washington’s ruling circles, blinded by the idea to weaken Russia, are still not capable to rationally assess the whole danger of their moves," the envoy added.

"The administration increases the supplies of weapons to Kiev. If previously they were delivering MPADS and ATGMs, now it's on to heavy artillery, MLRS and, by all appearances, air defense systems," he noted.

The diplomat emphasized that additionally, the US shares intelligence data with the Ukrainian side and consults as to "how to act on the battlefield." "Essentially, with its provocative moves the US is pushing the Kiev regime to commit mass murders of civilians. Additionally, here they are condoning the continued deployment of US mercenaries to Ukraine," he added. "Such a policy creates additional risks in relations between the largest nuclear powers," the ambassador emphasized.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.