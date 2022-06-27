Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia to hold joint military exercises

Turkey hosted the first planning meeting for military exercise Eternity-2022.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Military exercises "Eternity-2022" will be held from 17 to 28 October 2022 with the participation of soldiers from Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, news.am informs.

"The first planning meeting for the exercise was held Monday in Istanbul at the headquarters of the First Army Command with representatives from the defense ministries of the three countries," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.