Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens during his working visit.

June 27, 2022, 16:07 Armenian, Greek FMs sign Memorandum of Understanding

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The bilateral relations, the latest developments in the Caucasian region, as well as the situation in Ukraine were on the agenda of the meeting.

The Greek foreign ministry said that the sides reaffirmed the Armenian-Greek friendship and firm historical ties, as well as talked about the bilateral cooperation.

Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on EU-related matters was signed between the Armenian and Greek Foreign Ministries during the meeting, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.