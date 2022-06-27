The literary-cultural project entitled

On June 27, the opening ceremony of the literary-cultural festival entitled "The Voice of Living" organized by the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union took place in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the literary and cultural days launched on June 27 with paying tribute at Stepanakert Memorial and Military Pantheon.

Before that, members of the Artsakh literary family at the "We Are Our Mountains" monument in Stepanakert welcomed the delegation from Yerevan and Beirut headed by Edward Militonyan, President of the Writers' Union of Armenia.

Hermine Avagyan, Director of the Artsakh Office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, referring to the idea of the initiative, noted that the title of the festival symbolizes the existence of Artsakh, regardless of the existing challenges.

"The Voice of Living" is the voice of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh living in the language of literature and culture. We should talk about the literature and culture of Artsakh not only in the homeland, but also abroad, because the war is not only on the border, but on the other side of the border, where our culture, literature and national values are. In this respect, the war continues, " said Avagyan, adding that the victories in those spheres are one of the main guarantees of a dignified future for the people of Artsakh.

The festival was supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Stepanakert Municipality, the Writers' Unions of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia and the three universities operating in Artsakh. The opening of the literary and cultural days was attended by Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Anahit Hakobyan, participants of the festival from Armenia and the Diaspora.