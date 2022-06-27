Israel may allow Iran to transfer oil to Syria under US supervision

Israel may give its approval to a reported US-brokered deal allowing Iran to transfer oil to Syria, ahead of the resumption of talks to revive the nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, The Times of Israel said.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to an unsourced report by Channel 12 news on Sunday, three tankers are already making their way from Iran to Syria.

The report said the ships have previously carried weapons from Iran to Syria and to Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group.

The move to allow the transfer of oil was reportedly part of an easing of sanctions ahead of the expected resumption of the stalled nuclear deal talks.

The report said that if Israel were to back the deal for the transfer of oil, it would be on the condition that there was full American supervision and Iranian transparency to ensure that the mechanism was not used for the transfer of weapons.

Israel has admitted to carrying out hundreds of sorties over Syria in the last decade, mostly to stymie attempts by the Islamic Republic to transfer weapons or establish a foothold in a country that borders Israel.

The report came as nuclear talks were expected to resume. The administration of US President Joe Biden has sought to return to the deal, saying it would be the best path to keep Iran from getting nuclear arms.