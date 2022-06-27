G7 nations to undertake to help Ukraine indefinitely

The Group of Seven nations will undertake to support Ukraine indefinitely, Bloomberg said on Sunday citing a draft statement.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the document, the G7 nations will continue to offer financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

According to the agency, the G7 leaders are looking at using proceeds from duties to help Kiev. The ongoing G7 summit in Germany is expected to yield at least four joint statements along with a final document.

A three-day Group of Seven summit is being held in Germany’s Elmau. The agenda is expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine and consequences of the anti-Russian sanctions. Germany’s deputy government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said earlier that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the G7 summit via video link on June 27.