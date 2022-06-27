Artsakhpress

G7 nations to undertake to help Ukraine indefinitely

The Group of Seven nations will undertake to support Ukraine indefinitely, Bloomberg said on Sunday citing a draft statement.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the document, the G7 nations will continue to offer financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

According to the agency, the G7 leaders are looking at using proceeds from duties to help Kiev. The ongoing G7 summit in Germany is expected to yield at least four joint statements along with a final document.

A three-day Group of Seven summit is being held in Germany’s Elmau. The agenda is expected to focus on the situation in Ukraine and consequences of the anti-Russian sanctions. Germany’s deputy government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said earlier that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will take part in the G7 summit via video link on June 27.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan took part in the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the “Hayastan” All- Armenian Fund

On June 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the regular 31st sitting of the Board of Trustees of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund held in Yerevan, the Presidential Office stated.

President Biden again waives Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan

Despite ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, President Joe Biden has, yet again,...

Biden nominates Kristina A. Kvien for U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Kristina A. Kvien for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs bring their positions closer on a number of issues – Zakharova

Russia welcomes the intensification of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working...

El Genocidio Armenio: Author of new book optimistic over recognition of Armenian Genocide by Spain

A documentary book on Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain for the first time. Author of the...

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will...

Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated...

Economy

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 7:49am local time, 13 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Joint humanitarian demining unit to be created in CIS – Russian Defense Minister

The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have set the means to establish a...

Baghdad-Yerevan flights launched

FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad - Yerevan – Baghdad, the “Armenia” International...

World Health Network declares monkeypox a pandemic

The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic.

Russia-based doctor performs surgeries in Stepankert

Konstantin Toniyan, Head of Gynecology Department at the Volinsky N1 Clinical Hospital in Moscow, an...

A new district being built in Stepanakert

A new district consisting of 15 multi-apartment buildings is being built in the Ajapnyak district of...

Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenian Genocide documentary to be screened at Golden Apricot Yerevan Int’l Film Festival

Not only the circumstances, but also the great will to fight to live saved Aurora Mardiganian from the...

Military

Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had an accident with civilian car, in still unknown circumstances, after the end of the day service and during rest, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21,...

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

Singer Arthur Khachents
Singer Arthur Khachents' open-air concert took place in Stepanakert
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
The concert of the Artsakh State Orchestra of National Instruments took place in the capital
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

G7 nations to undertake to help Ukraine indefinitely

European Commission’s head opposed to boycotting G20 summit if Putin attends

West unwilling to answer questions about its mercenaries in Ukraine — Zakharova

NASA to launch Capstone satellite for future creation of habitats on Moon

