Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 7:49am local time, 13 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor measured magnitude 5 point at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was felt in villages of Bavra, Saragyugh, Tavshut, Ghazanchi, Ashotsk, Musayelyan of Shirak province, Paraghbyur, Metsavan, Dzoramut villages of Lori province, as well as in Tashir and Vanadzor towns.