On June 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the regular 31st sitting of the Board of Trustees of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund held in Yerevan, the Presidential Office stated.

June 25, 2022, 12:10 President Harutyunyan took part in the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the “Hayastan” All- Armenian Fund

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech, the Head of the State highly appreciated the Fund's activities, emphasizing that due to the efforts of all Armenians, large-scale housing works are underway in Artsakh, as a result of which thousands of displaced families will be provided with apartments.