Artsakh MOD: One soldier dead, 4 others in severe condition after car accident

At around 10:30pm on Friday, several contract servicemen of an Artsakh Defense Army military unit had an accident with civilian car, in still unknown circumstances, after the end of the day service and during rest, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of them, identified as Nikolay Sargsyan (b. 1981), was killed in the crash.

The four other servicemen were hospitalized with severe injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

An investigation is underway.