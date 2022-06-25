Australia, Japan, New Zealand, UK, US form new alliance

Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States have announced the establishment of new Pacific alliance between them.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The objective of this new initiative is to have “more effective and efficient cooperation in support of Pacific Island priorities,” The White House said in a statement.

“To that end, our governments dispatched high-level officials to Washington, D.C. on June 23 and 24 for consultations with Pacific Heads of Mission and other partners, including France, as well as the European Union in its observing capacity. These meetings followed discussions with Pacific partners, including with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat; they remain ongoing, including with other partners engaged in the region. Today, our five countries launched an inclusive, informal mechanism to support Pacific priorities more effectively and efficiently: thePartners in the Blue Pacific (PBP),” the statement added.

“Together and individually, our five countries will enhance our existing efforts to support Pacific priorities, in line with the Pacific Islands Forum’s upcoming 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. To do so, we will work with Pacific partners,” the White House statement also reads.