Society

Joint humanitarian demining unit to be created in CIS – Russian Defense Minister

The member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have set the means to establish a joint humanitarian demining unit, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said summing up the results of the session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The practical means for creation and preparation of the joint humanitarian demining unit have been set up” he said.

The Russian Defense Minister said that the CIS Council also approved creating a Medal for Contribution to Strengthening of Peace in CIS format, as well as approved the joint measures of the Armed Forces in 2023.

“The practical and constructive nature of the 80th session of the Council once again affirmed that the mutual partnership in the CIS format on defense and military cooperation issues is consistently developing, and our multilateral ties are strengthening”, the Russian Defense Minister said and thanked the session participants for the work.


     

Politics

President Biden again waives Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan

Despite ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, President Joe Biden has, yet again, waived Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, clearing the way for continued U.S. assistance to the corrupt, anti-Armenian Aliyev regime, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Biden nominates Kristina A. Kvien for U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Kristina A. Kvien for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs bring their positions closer on a number of issues – Zakharova

Russia welcomes the intensification of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working...

El Genocidio Armenio: Author of new book optimistic over recognition of Armenian Genocide by Spain

A documentary book on Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain for the first time. Author of the...

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will...

Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated...

New book presents key facts about Artsakh – Foreign Minister Babayan

The presentation of “Issues of Artsakh and Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held today...

Economy

The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses...

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

Society

Baghdad-Yerevan flights launched

FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad - Yerevan – Baghdad, the “Armenia” International...

World Health Network declares monkeypox a pandemic

The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic.

Russia-based doctor performs surgeries in Stepankert

Konstantin Toniyan, Head of Gynecology Department at the Volinsky N1 Clinical Hospital in Moscow, an...

A new district being built in Stepanakert

A new district consisting of 15 multi-apartment buildings is being built in the Ajapnyak district of...

Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenian Genocide documentary to be screened at Golden Apricot Yerevan Int’l Film Festival

Not only the circumstances, but also the great will to fight to live saved Aurora Mardiganian from the...

New orchards established in Berkadzor

The residents of Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged agriculture.

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

UN chief opposes Russia's exclusion from UN Ocean Conference — agency
The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory
Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey yet to be set, Kremlin says
Putin: Western countries are shifting responsibility for their own mistakes
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

UN chief opposes Russia's exclusion from UN Ocean Conference — agency

Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey yet to be set, Kremlin says

Putin: Western countries are shifting responsibility for their own mistakes

EU’s Borrell to visit Iran today

