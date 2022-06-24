The results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic are satisfactory

This year the results of the harvest in the greenhouses of the regions of the Republic of Artsakh are satisfactory.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deputy head of the Martuni regional administration Masis Zargaryan told "Artsakhpress" that a total of 18,150 square meters of greenhouses have been developed in the region.



He considered the results of this year's harvest satisfactory, noting that the harvest is sold on spot, in other communities of the region, as well as in the capital Stepanakert.



According to Anahit Petrosyan, the assistant to the head of the Askeran regional administration, there are 152 operating greenhouses in 18 communities of the region with an area of 50 thousand 703 square meters.

"The greenhouse with a total area of 19884 square meters is heated, each of which has an area of more than 100 square meters.

Within the framework of the complex crop development program, in 2021, 32 greenhouses with an area of 10 thousand, 526 square meters were built in 12 communities of the region.

1 of which in Askeran, with an area of 1300 square meters, equipped with modern technologies.

27 greenhouses with a total area of 100 square meters have been built in the village of Shosh in the region on a charitable basis with the support of the HimnaTavush Foundation.

Under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross, 15 greenhouses have been established in Nerkin Sznek and 35 in the village of Sarushen.



"In most of the greenhouses, especially in Noragyugh, irrigation is carried out with drinking water, which has a negative impact on the cost of the crop," said Petrosyan and added that, compared to the previous year, the yield of greenhouses has increased unprecedentedly.



According to Karen Hovhannisyan, Head of Agriculture, Land Construction and Land Use Department of Martakert Regional Administration, greenhouses with an area of 30 square meters have been built in the communities of Chankatagh, Kichan and Nor Ghazanchi.



"HimnaTavush" Charitable Foundation will soon build 20 greenhouses with an area of 100 square meters in the communities of the region. Greenhouses will be built in thecommunities where there is no shortage of water



