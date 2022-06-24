Date of Putin’s visit to Turkey yet to be set, Kremlin says

The exact date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey has not yet been set, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No substantial preparations have been under way as of yet. There is a valid invitation, and the president plans to use it, but there have been no information about the exact dates," he said.

Commenting on the issue in May, the spokesman said that no timeframes were set in the invitation.

On January 26, Erdogan said that he had invited Putin to visit his country. He also said he was ready to arrange Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky so that they could "keep paving the way for restoring an atmosphere of peace."