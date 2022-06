Western countries shift responsibility for their own mistakes in the macroeconomy to the world with the help of financial instruments, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the summit of BRICS, news.am informs, citing Komsomolskaya Pravda.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Only on the basis of honest and mutually beneficial cooperation we can find a way out of the crisis situation in the world economy due to ill-conceived, selfish actions of individual states, which, using financial mechanisms, essentially shift their own mistakes in macroeconomic policy to the whole world," the politician said.

According to the President, the BRICS countries are leaders in developing a multipolar system of relations between nations. At the same time, he stressed, we can count on many countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that pursue independent policies.