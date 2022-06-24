Russia full of determination over Kaliningrad situation — Kremlin spokesman

Moscow is full of determination over the transport blockade of Kaliningrad, but will not rush to make decisions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "No need to rush here, but, at the same time, we have been full of determination," he said, commenting on the situation. "It will take some time before certain decisions are made."

Russia is absolutely right in the Kaliningrad issue, the country is analyzing the situation and delivering its position regarding the transit blockade of the enclave to its opponents, he said.

"We are analyzing this situation in a most serious way. Via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are delivering our [position] to our opponents," he said. "In this situation, we are absolutely right."

"Regretfully, they are not our partners any longer, they are our opponents now," he added.

When asked whether any retaliatory measures should be expected after the report by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the official replied: "We need some time to analyze the situation." "I believe our opponents need it as well," he added.

The Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of Lithuania lifting its restrictions on transit to Russia’s Baltic exclave, but is preparing for the worse, he said.

"Let us not rule out anything. Let us hope for the better and prepare for the worse. And this is exactly what we are doing now," he said.

Lithuania imposed restrictions on the rail transit of some goods from Russia to the region from June 18 due to EU sanctions. Kaliningrad later confirmed that restrictions also applied to truck freight.

Russia says the move is illegitimate as it violates the agreements the country committed to when joining the EU. Vilnius and the European Union insist they are only enforcing the sanctions regime.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev visited the Kaliningrad Region on June 21. The visit was planned well in advance, but the transport blockade was among issues discussed at a national security meeting with his attendance. According to earlier reports, Patrushev will make a report to Putin about the outcome of his visit.