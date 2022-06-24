Russia full of determination over Kaliningrad situation — Kremlin spokesman

Moscow is full of determination over the transport blockade of Kaliningrad, but will not rush to make decisions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.
Despite ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, President Joe Biden has, yet again, waived Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, clearing the way for continued U.S. assistance to the corrupt, anti-Armenian Aliyev regime, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Kristina A. Kvien for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary...
Russia welcomes the intensification of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working...
A documentary book on Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain for the first time. Author of the...
Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will...
The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated...
The presentation of “Issues of Artsakh and Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held today...
Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses with an area of 30 square meters are being built in the communities of Khnapat and Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...
The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...
In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...
The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.
The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...
FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad - Yerevan – Baghdad, the “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC said in a statement.
The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic.
Konstantin Toniyan, Head of Gynecology Department at the Volinsky N1 Clinical Hospital in Moscow, an...
A new district consisting of 15 multi-apartment buildings is being built in the Ajapnyak district of...
Not only the circumstances, but also the great will to fight to live saved Aurora Mardiganian from the...
The residents of Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged agriculture.
Through the joint efforts of Ashot Gabrielyan, a teacher-leader of “Teach for Armenia” educational...
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.
After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...
On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...
On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...
The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...
