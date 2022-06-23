World Health Network declares monkeypox a pandemic

The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The WHN made a statement which says:

“In view of the growth of monkeypox in 58 countries through local community transmission around the world, with 3,417 confirmed Monkeypox cases reported across 58 countries, and the rate of growth of cases increasing week by week across multiple continents,

the severe pain, scaring, blindness, and death, which has been observed in cases of Monkeypox historically, the greater severity of Monkeypox in children, who have thus far been spared during the current outbreak but are likely to be infected increasingly as community transmission expands, the danger of transmission to wildlife, including rodents such as mice, rats, squirrels, and domesticated pets, which would become a reservoir that will expand across the world leading to ongoing risk of human infection and the need to modify daily life due to this ongoing risk to avoid exposure in many contexts,

The World Health Network (WHN) declares the monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Global Concern, by which it indicates that this outbreak is not limited to a single country or region and should be addressed by immediate actions taken wherever community transmission is taking place in order to ensure that the least effort is needed and the smallest impact is suffered due to this outbreak”.