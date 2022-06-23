Russia-based doctor performs surgeries in Stepanakert

Konstantin Toniyan, Head of Gynecology Department at the Volinsky N1 Clinical Hospital in Moscow, an obstetrician-gynecologist, originally from Artsakh, has been visiting the homeland for about 6 years.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, at the Stepanakert Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare, Konstantin Toniyan performed free consultations and if necessary, gynecological surgeries.

Presenting the purpose of the next visit and the results of the work done in Stepanakert, he particularly mentioned that they carry out various examinations and surgeries.

"Over the years, I have noticed the continuous professional progress of my colleagues. There are surgeries that were not performed in Artsakh before, but now, thanks to the professional experience of my colleagues, they are performed.

“The existing equipment is quite old, it is necessary to update it regularly," said K. Toniyan and added that all difficulties are overcome due to the skills and knowledge of the specialists.