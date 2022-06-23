Russia-based doctor performs surgeries in Stepanakert

Artsakhpress

Society

Konstantin Toniyan, Head of Gynecology Department at the Volinsky N1 Clinical Hospital in Moscow, an obstetrician-gynecologist, originally from Artsakh, has been visiting the homeland for about 6 years.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, at the Stepanakert Center for Maternal and Child Healthcare, Konstantin Toniyan performed free consultations   and if necessary, gynecological surgeries.

Presenting the purpose of the next visit and the results of the work done in Stepanakert, he particularly mentioned that they carry out various  examinations and surgeries.

289821788_1340253316811800_1244388701520327320_n.jpg (1.37 MB)"Over the years, I have noticed the continuous professional progress of my colleagues. There are surgeries that were not performed in Artsakh before, but now, thanks to the professional experience of my colleagues, they are performed.

“The existing equipment is quite old, it is necessary to update it regularly," said K. Toniyan and added that all difficulties are overcome due to the skills and knowledge of the specialists.


     

Politics

Biden nominates Kristina A. Kvien for U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Kristina A. Kvien for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia, the White House said in a news release.

Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy PMs bring their positions closer on a number of issues – Zakharova

Russia welcomes the intensification of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working...

El Genocidio Armenio: Author of new book optimistic over recognition of Armenian Genocide by Spain

A documentary book on Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain for the first time. Author of the...

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will...

Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated...

New book presents key facts about Artsakh – Foreign Minister Babayan

The presentation of “Issues of Artsakh and Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held today...

President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council

  President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security...

Economy

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses with an area of 30 square meters are being built in the communities of Khnapat and Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

Society

World Health Network declares monkeypox a pandemic

The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic.

A new district being built in Stepanakert

A new district consisting of 15 multi-apartment buildings is being built in the Ajapnyak district of...

Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenian Genocide documentary to be screened at Golden Apricot Yerevan Int’l Film Festival

Not only the circumstances, but also the great will to fight to live saved Aurora Mardiganian from the...

New orchards established in Berkadzor

The residents of Berkadzor community of Artsakh’s Askeran region are mainly engaged agriculture.

Youth center opened in Kolkhozashen

Through the joint efforts of Ashot Gabrielyan, a teacher-leader of “Teach for Armenia” educational...

Interior and exterior decorations underway in the buildings of the new district under construction in Ivanyan (photos)

Interior and exterior decorations are being carried out in some of the apartment buildings under construction...

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Russia-based doctor performs surgeries in Stepanakert
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
Videos

Culture

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Spain withdraws 2030 Winter Olympics bid

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

US could lose new Cold War to Russia and China, says Nobel Prize winner

NATO chief wants Sweden, Finland in alliance soon, but can’t guarantee it

Turkey may buy Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes if F-16s deal fails

EU to temporarily return to coal to cope with dwindling Russia natural gas flows

