Russian singer Yuri Shatunov from Soviet boyband Laskoviy Mai died at the age of 48, his PR manager Arkady Kudryashov said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Today in the ambulance Yury Shatunov’s heart stopped”, Arkady Kudryashov said.