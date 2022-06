The number of people killed in an earthquake that hit Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces has reached 1,500, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Taliban official (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia).

June 23, 2022, 09:32 Afghanistan earthquake death toll reaches 1,500

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, the quake left over 2,000 people injured.