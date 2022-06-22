A new district consisting of 15 multi-apartment buildings is being built in the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert.

June 22, 2022, 16:52 A new district being built in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The construction started on September 20, 2021.

“In total, we will have 224 apartments, of which 80 will be 4-room, 112 – 3 and 32 - 2-room. The area of the construction site is 3.8 hectares, and the living area is 21,000 square meters," informed the chief engineer.

The new district will have a playground, a stadium and gazebos.

The district will be ready the end of September 2023.