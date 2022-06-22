Russian singer Pierre Narcisse dies at 45

Pierre Narcisse, an iconic Russian singer and performer, has died due to cardiac arrest, aged 45, Euro Weekly News said, citing reports from the Baza Telegram channel.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: His wife and daughter reportedly confirmed the death of the singer from cardiac arrest on June 22, with other media outlets claiming that the Russian singer fell ill after a kidney operation.

The singer of Cameroonian origin was born in Cameroon in 1977. He later moved to Moscow, Russia, where he would star on a Russian TV show known as “Star Factory.”. He would later go on to write his most famous hit “Chocolate Bunny” and release his first album in 2004.