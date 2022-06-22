Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Spain withdraws bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Spain will not present a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in the Pyrenees due to political differences between the governments of the Catalonia and Aragon regions, Reuters reports citing the statement of Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco.

Spain withdraws bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Spain withdraws bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The idea of hosting the Olympics has divided public opinion in the Spanish regions, especially since Catalonia's pro-independence government did not want to include Aragon in the bid due to a political dispute.

Activists have also warned that staging the Games could have a negative impact on the Pyrenees due to climate change.

"We had other brilliant candidacies (for the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics) that didn't go ahead because we were competing with very strong rival cities. But this one we have destroyed ourselves at our own home," Blanco told a news conference.

"There was no other way out than withdrawing our bid. We cannot spend months and months and months with the differences that there were.

"We were transforming an integrating project into a war between constitutionalists and independentists, the Olympic spirit is not about that."

The Catalan government had said it would hold a referendum in the region about the plans. In the past, referendums have killed off potential bids from several countries.

Japan's Saporro is considered the favourite to stage the Olympics, with former Winter Games hosts Vancouver in Canada and Salt Lake City in the United States, also reportedly interested.


     

Politics

El Genocidio Armenio: Author of new book optimistic over recognition of Armenian Genocide by Spain

A documentary book on Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain for the first time. Author of the book “Armenian Genocide” (El Genocidio Armenio), Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna, Associate Lecturer of Current World History at the international degrees of San Pablo CEU-University Madrid, has been studying the 1915 Armenian Genocide for years and advocating the Spanish recognition of the Genocide.

All news from section

FM Babayan thinks Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will be extended

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan thinks that the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh will...

Artsakh conflict the most complicated conflict in the world – FM Babayan

The issue of the status of Artsakh is very complicated because this conflict is the most complicated...

New book presents key facts about Artsakh – Foreign Minister Babayan

The presentation of “Issues of Artsakh and Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held today...

President Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security Council

  President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged sitting of the Security...

Armenian PM to visit Belarus for Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Belarus on June 20-21, his Office...

Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić highly appreciates Armenia’s cooperation with CoE

During the 21 years of its membership to the Council of Europe, Armenia has demonstrated a high dedication...

Economy

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses with an area of 30 square meters are being built in the communities of Khnapat and Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

All news from section

One dollar drops below AMD 422 in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 421.95/$1 in...

No decline in economic development of CIS states – Executive Committee Chairman

The CIS participating states keep the positive development dynamics despite economic difficulties, no...

Construction of a new settlement in the administrative territory of the Astghashen underway

In the administrative territory of the Astghashen community of the region of Askeran, the construction...

World Bank report: Armenia economic growth will be 3.5% in 2022, 4.6% in 2023

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report has been released, news.am informs.

The World Bank worsens forecast for global economy

The World Bank sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to the war in Ukraine,...

EAEU to start talks with Indonesia around free trade agreement

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is planning to launch talks with Indonesia around a free trade agreement,...

Society

Aurora’s Sunrise: Armenian Genocide documentary to be screened at Golden Apricot Yerevan Int’l Film Festival

Not only the circumstances, but also the great will to fight to live saved Aurora Mardiganian from the 1915 Armenian Genocide, allowed to settle in a foreign country and move forward by overcoming all the challenges.

All news from section

Youth center opened in Kolkhozashen

Through the joint efforts of Ashot Gabrielyan, a teacher-leader of “Teach for Armenia” educational...

Interior and exterior decorations underway in the buildings of the new district under construction in Ivanyan (photos)

Interior and exterior decorations are being carried out in some of the apartment buildings under construction...

FLYONE Armenia launches Yerevan-Beirut regular flights

The Armenian airline FLYONE Armenia launched Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan regular flights from June 20.

Bread festival organized in the community of Hatsi

On June 17, the culture and youth department of the regional administration of the community of Hatsi...

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 at the...

A diploma awarding ceremony held in Artsakh State University

A diploma awarding ceremony was held in the Artsakh State University June 13-16.

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

All news from section

Azerbaijan once again conceals its military casualties

After the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Azerbaijani state agencies and the media disseminated...

Armenia Defense Minister visits north-eastern borderline

On June 17, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan visited the 2nd Army military unit, the Armenian...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has again disseminated disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are...

Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh

On May 27, Armenian Defense Ministere Suren Papikyan held a meeting with Major-General Andrey Volkov,...

Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers to be held on May 24

The session of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty...

Spain withdraws bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday
Russian embassy received no requests about US mercenaries — ambassador
Senior Russian diplomat slams as unacceptable EU arms supplies to Kiev
Biden’s Actions in Ukraine Could Lead to World War. Trump
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

There is information that Azerbaijan wants to ask the Russian side so that the Armenian clergy of Dadivank...

Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers will remain in region until conflict is resolved

Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large

All news from section

Photos

World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
World champion Yuri Karoglanyan welcomed in Stepanakert
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Festival entitled "Renaissance" held in Artsakh
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
Artsakh basketball team returned from the Armenian championship with a victory
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
"Nagorno Karabakh" football team became the champion of Armenia
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

All news from section

“Sunrise Stepanakert” festival to gather artists from Artsakh, Armenia and Diaspora

Uruguayan director’s film on Artsakh conflict screened in Montevideo

The presentation of the "Artsakh Cultural Heritage, Invetoring for Safeguarding" website took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Mkhitaryan set for Inter medical on Wednesday

All news from section

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium Built in the Community of Sos

The winner of the international professional wrestling tournament welcomed in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

All news from section

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

Karekin II confirms election of Fr. Mesrop Parsamyan as Primate of Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America

Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

International

Spain withdraws bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

All news from section

Russian embassy received no requests about US mercenaries — ambassador

Senior Russian diplomat slams as unacceptable EU arms supplies to Kiev

Biden’s Actions in Ukraine Could Lead to World War. Trump

Most Read

month

week

day

Search