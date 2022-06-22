Artsakhpress

International

Russian embassy received no requests about US mercenaries — ambassador

The Russian Embassy in Washington has so far received no requests from the US administration regarding two US mercenaries, captured in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, answering to media questions, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There were no requests to the embassy. I do not confirm receiving a request of this kind from the US side," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission said.

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday the US administration has been "in touch with Russian authorities regarding U.S. citizens who may have been captured while fighting in Ukraine."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday Two Americans recently captured in Donbass were being accused of mercenarism and were therefore not subject to the Geneva Convention. The Russian president’s press secretary noted that the actions of the captured Americans "should be investigated and they should be brought to justice." That said, he didn’t count out the possibility that the court would sentence them to capital punishment.

Last week, the UK’s Daily Telegraph reported that two former US servicemen, 39-year-old Alexander Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh, were captured near Kharkov. On June 16, the US Department of State said the United States was ready for contacts with Russia over the American citizens detained near Kharkov who came to Ukraine to participate in combat. The agency reiterated its strong recommendations to US citizens to refrain from visiting Ukraine.


     

Politics

El Genocidio Armenio: Author of new book optimistic over recognition of Armenian Genocide by Spain

A documentary book on Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain for the first time. Author of the book “Armenian Genocide” (El Genocidio Armenio), Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna, Associate Lecturer of Current World History at the international degrees of San Pablo CEU-University Madrid, has been studying the 1915 Armenian Genocide for years and advocating the Spanish recognition of the Genocide.

Economy

Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses with an area of 30 square meters are being built in the communities of Khnapat and Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

Society

Youth center opened in Kolkhozashen

Through the joint efforts of Ashot Gabrielyan, a teacher-leader of “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation and the students of the village of Kolkhozashen, a youth center named “Jane” has been opened in the village of Kolkhosashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at border

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that on the night of June 20-21, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Russian embassy received no requests about US mercenaries — ambassador

