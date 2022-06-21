Senior Russian diplomat slams as unacceptable EU arms supplies to Kiev

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko warned European Union Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday that the bloc’s ongoing arms supplies to Kiev were unacceptable, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Russia stressed as unacceptable the EU’s ongoing weapons supplies to Ukrainian forces. [Russia] stressed that the weapons are being used for attacks on civilian infrastructure in Donbass localities leaving civilians and children dead," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow also informed the EU envoy of its "opinions on the developments in Ukraine and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics amid the special military operation", the ministry added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Ederer and expressed a resolute protest over the ban on the transit of certain goods to the Kaliningrad Region, Russia's Baltic Sea exclave.