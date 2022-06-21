Youth center opened in Kolkhozashen

Through the joint efforts of Ashot Gabrielyan, a teacher-leader of “Teach for Armenia” educational foundation and the students of the village of Kolkhozashen, a youth center named “Jane” has been opened in the village of Kolkhosashen of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Ashot Gabrielyan, who teaches at the secondary school after Hrachya Beglaryan in Kolkhozashen, referring to the project and the name of the center, said.

“Why "Jane". This is how the most expensive people are addressed in Kolkhozashen, and since we are going to invest our most precious time and ideas in this center, we decided to name the center "Jane".

The idea arose back in November, when we started working with Kolkhozashen students on various community projects, and as a result, we realized that young people in the village have no place to work, talk and exchange ideas.

We decided to establish a center together that would solve this problem to some extent.

According to him, the center will serve as a place for young people to gather and spend time productively.