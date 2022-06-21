Russia’s Mishustin Proposes to Expand Use of National Currencies with EEU

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has called on the EEU member countries to speed up the transition to their own international financial calculation mechanisms and to expand the use of national currencies in foreign trade cooperation between them and countries that have emerged as reliable partners, NEWS.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Tuesday, Mishustin also stated the need to deepen cooperation in reducing imports in key high-tech sectors.

"We must reduce [our] dependence on foreign supplies, launch our own joint innovation projects to manufacture the required product," the Russian PM said.