Greenhouses being built in Khnapat and Khramort communities of Askeran region

Within the framework of ATP Charitable Foundation and Green Training Center support program, greenhouses with an area of 30 square meters are being built in the communities of Khnapat and Khramort of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deputy head of the Askeran regional administration Karen Aghajanyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The construction of the greenhouses started a few days ago. Twelve greenhouses are being built in each community. The beneficiaries are the families of the fallen and wounded servicemen belonging to different social groups

The deputy head of Askeran regional administration highlighted the importance of the construction of greenhouses, which stimulates the development of the greenhouse economy and provides the population with jobs.

"The beneficiaries will use the harvest for their own needs, and then they will start selling it," he said.