Interior and exterior decorations are being carried out in some of the apartment buildings under construction in the territory of Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic informed "Artsakhpress".