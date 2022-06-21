Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival to have special program on 2020 Artsakh War

The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival 2022 will introduce movie fans on a special program during which films touching upon the 2020 Artsakh War will be presented, Artistic Director of the Festival Karen Avetisyan said, adding that one of the films has been shot by Greeks, the other by Argentines and the next one by Egyptians. There are also two films relating to the topic by director from Armenia and Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The accusations that the Festival ignores Artsakh or avoids this topic under the influence of some forces are at least nonsense as those who accuse have not even seen the program of the Festival which is not published yet. Any festival selection supposes selected and unfortunately, non-selected films on any topic. Golden Apricot is not an exception, and the fact that this Festival pays special attention to the most important topic for its country is not an exception as well. That is the war and post-war period. Moreover, the closing film of the 19th Golden Apricot is an Armenian reference to the 44-Day War”, he said.